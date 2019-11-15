Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 15 November

Bala Town v Airbus UK Broughton; 20:00 GMT: Bala moved up to third after last Friday's 5-0 win at Aberystwyth while Airbus UK are only a point above the bottom two following a late defeat by relegation rivals Penybont. Chris Venables scored twice in a 2-1 win at The Airfield in August.

The New Saints v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Saints secured the biggest win of the league season so far when they beat Aberystwyth 10-1 at Park Avenue in August. Saints are fourth, four points behind league leaders Connah's Quay while Aber are four points above the bottom two after their heavy defeat by Bala.

Saturday, 16 November

Connah's Quay Nomads v Newtown; 14:30 GMT: Connah's Quay maintained their unbeaten record to stay at the top of the table with an impressive win at title rivals Barry while Newtown secured their third win in five games with an impressive victory over high flying Caernarfon. The sides drew 1-1 when they met earlier in the season in the reverse fixture at Latham Park.

Cefn Druids v Barry Town United; 14:30 GMT: Cefn Druids hope to return to action after last weekend's postponed game against Cardiff Met having won their last three games, while Barry have lost their last two games. September's reverse fixture at Jenner Park saw Chris Hugh's goal secure victory for Barry.

Cardiff Met v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 GMT: Cardiff Met have not won in five games but have stayed in the top six while Carmarthen remain bottom of the table and without a league win. The reverse fixture at Richmond Park ended 2-2 in September.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 16 November

Poole Town v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT