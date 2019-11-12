Libyan keeper recalled after eight year absence

Libyan goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Forgany is looking for his international debut at 29

Libya's Tunisian coach Faouzi Benzarti has recalled goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Forgany after an eight-year absence.

The 29-year-old is in the squad for the opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tunisia on 15 November and Tanzania four days later.

The keeper is yet to make his international debut and was last in a Libya squad in March 2011, when Brazilian coach Marcos Paqueta called him up for a Nations Cup qualifier.

Al-Forgany, who plays for local club Al Ittihad, was on the bench as Libya were held to a 1-1 draw in Comoros.

"I am happy with the confidence coach Faouzi Benzarti has shown in me and rewarded me with a place in the Libya squad as he begins his did to qualify for the 2021 African Cup," he told BBC Sport.

"I hope we can achieve this in order to make up for our previous failures after not qualifying since the 2012 edition. I am back now and I am trying to make it into the starting team.

"Friday's game against Tunisia will be special as it is a North African derby and we are ready to achieve a good result.

"We will fight in the first two games against Tunisia and Tanzania to collect points so the rest of the journey is a little bit easier."

Despite not playing an official game for the senior team Al-Forgany, who has represented Libya at youth level, was first named in a squad in 2009 by Serbian coach Branko and the last time was led by Brazilian coach Paqueta.

After Friday's game against the Carthage Eagles in Tunis the Libyan squad will stay in Tunisia and travel to Monastir to 'host' Tanzania on 19 November/

Libya are unable to play on home soil due to the ongoing security issues in the country.