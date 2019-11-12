Macclesfield Town: EFL investigating non-payment of wages

Macclesfield are 15th in League Two - seven points off the play-offs and seven above bottom club Morecambe

The English Football League has begun a formal investigation into Macclesfield Town's failure to pay their players.

Players at the League Two club went on strike last week over unpaid salaries.

Macclesfield have until 16:00 GMT on Wednesday to satisfy the EFL's request for information, with the threat of beginning disciplinary proceedings "if matters cannot be resolved".

In that eventuality, an independent disciplinary commission could impose financial or sporting sanctions.

The EFL had already stepped in to fund salary payments for July and September at Macclesfield "through the use of solidarity and basic award payments", an EFL statement said.

Further difficulties understood to be caused by "challenges with the banking process" have delayed the payment of October wages, prompting the investigation.

In addition, the league has also asked Macclesfield to provide assurance they can fulfil Wednesday's Leasing.com Trophy match against Shrewsbury Town.

The Silkmen will be expelled from the competition if they do not complete the fixture, although it is believed that the game will go ahead.

Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup first-round defeat by non-league Kingstonian featured six academy players and five loanees, and was played against the backdrop of supporter protest at the Moss Rose.

Macclesfield have previously been taken to court by players over unpaid wages and in May, under then manager Sol Campbell, they considered boycotting the final match of last season for similar reasons.

There has been public interest from local businessman Joe Sealey in buying the club, amid the salary payment issues.