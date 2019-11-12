Moise Kean: Everton striker dropped for disciplinary breaches

Moise Kean last played for Everton in the Premier League on 19 October against West Ham

Everton's teenage striker Moise Kean was dropped from the squad for Saturday's win at Southampton as a disciplinary measure after being late for a team meeting for the second time.

Kean, a £27m summer signing from Juventus, travelled with Everton to St Mary's for the 2-1 victory but was not part of the matchday squad as manager Marco Silva decided to take action again the Italy international.

He has since apologised and Everton consider the matter closed but it continues a troubled period for Kean.

Kean has barely figured under Silva, who described his exclusion as "just a decision", and was substituted at half-time in the Carabao Cup win against Watford at Goodison Park when Everton went through to the last eight with a 2-0 win.

The youngster has only started two Premier League games and two Carabao Cup games this season, and is yet to score a goal.

He was excluded from Italy's squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Armenia and Finland in September after also arriving late for a team meeting at last summer's under-21 Euros, with manager Roberto Mancini saying: "Professionals must always behave well."