Senegal's Lamine Ndiaye appointed new Horoya coach

Senegalese coach Lamine Ndiaye has been appointed as the new coach of Guinea's Horoya on a three-year deal.

The 63-year-old, who led DR Congos's TP Mazembe to the African Champions League title in 2010, replaces Didier Gomes Da Rosa who was sacked three days ago.

Da Rosa lost his job after he failed to reach his target of leading Horoya to the semi-finals of the African Champions League.

Ndiaye is now Horoya's third coach of the year and has also been set the task of reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

He's no stranger to African club football having previously coached Cameroon's Coton Sport Garoua, Magreb Fez of Morocco, DR Congo's TP Mazembe and Sudanese side Al-Hilal.

Ndiaye won five domestic league titles and two FA Cups with Coton Sport who he also led to a runners-up spot in the defunct Caf cup in 2003.

At TP Mazembe as well as the Champions League he won two African Super Cups and two DR Congo league titles.

He also guided the DR Congo champions to the final of the 2010 Club World Club Cup final losing to Inter Milan 3-0 in UAE, the first African side to achieve that feat.

Ndiaye started his coaching career in France where he became the first African to coach a professional club FC Mulhouse then in the second tier league side in 1997/1998 season.

He took over as caretaker coach of Senegal during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana after Polish manager Henri Kazperczak resigned before they exited the tournament in the group stage.

The former midfielder represented Senegal at international level playing alongside the late Jules Bocande.

Ndiaye played for several clubs including French outfits Cannes and Mulhouse.