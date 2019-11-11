Macclesfield Town: 'Uninsured' striking players advised not to play or train

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Macclesfield Town 0-4 Kingstonian

Macclesfield Town players have been advised not to play or train because they are currently not insured.

The advisory follows the first-team players' decision to strike and withhold their services for Sunday's FA Cup defeat by Kingstonian.

That game, which the club covered by fielding youth team players and loanees, was lost 4-0 at Moss Rose.

Players have refused to play as they wait to receive unpaid wages from the League Two club.

Shrewsbury Town are the Silkmen's scheduled hosts in a North Group D EFL Trophy game on Wednesday.

Wages were paid two weeks late in September, after employees throughout the club were forced to appeal to the English Football League for help.

October's wages were also delayed, prompting the playing staff to withdraw from training and fixtures.

There has been interest in buying the club from businessman Joe Sealey, the son of the late former Manchester United goalkeeper Les.