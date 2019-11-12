Neil Harris worth a 'gamble' as Cardiff City boss - Graham Kavanagh

Ex-Millwall boss Neil Harris has pitted his wits against Neil Warnock but could now replace him at Cardiff

Former Cardiff City captain Graham Kavanagh says Neil Harris could be worth a "gamble" to replace Neil Warnock as manager.

Warnock, 70, parted company with the Championship side on Monday and ex-Millwall boss Harris, 42, is an early favourite to take over.

Although he has only managed the Lions, ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder Kavanagh says Harris could do the job.

"If Neil Harris comes in I think it is a slight gamble," said Kavanagh.

"He's been in the Millwall job four years and hasn't managed anywhere else, but he's done a magnificent job."

Harris, who scored 138 goals over two separate spells with Millwall as a player, took over as caretaker manager in March 2015 following their relegation to League One.

The former striker guided the Lions to promotion back to the second tier in 2017, after reaching the League One play-off final for a second consecutive season, while the London club reached the FA Cup quarter-finals twice, in 2017 and 2019.

He stepped down as boss at the Den in October 2019 after a seven-match winless streak left Millwall five points above the relegation zone.

Harris - who briefly played alongside Kavanagh on loan at Cardiff in December 2004 - remains Millwall's record goalscorer, despite being diagnosed with cancer when he was just 23.

"I know Neil from my time at Cardiff. He's a great lad, he works very, very hard, he's very diligent and honest in his work and he does like to play," Kavanagh, 45, said.

"He's never had too much money to spend, but what he has spent at Millwall he's done a remarkable job."

Midfielder Graham Kavanagh played more than 150 games for Cardiff after joining in June 2001

Whoever does take over the reins at the Cardiff City Stadium, Kavanagh says that Warnock will be a hard act to follow.

"He's [Warnock] done a phenomenal job at the club, getting it promoted. I know obviously he then got relegated but it's very, very tough to stay in the Premier League once you've been promoted," Kavanagh said.

"He spent quite a bit of money but it looked like he was buying Championship players with the thought that if they went back down, then they'd be able to jump back up.

"Obviously that hasn't been how they've started the season, so he's paid the price of that.

"The connection he's had with the club since moving there, the connection he's had with the fans, there's no way he would have wanted to disrupt that.

"If it's a joint decision I'm not really sure, but if he's made the decision because he's felt it's for the benefit of the club you have to say fair enough.

"A man of his experience and his wealth of knowledge... he's going to be a massive loss to the club."