Champions Cup: Dundalk 6-0 Linfield (7-1 on aggregate)

Dundalk lifted both the League of Ireland and the EA Sports Cup this season

League of Ireland champions Dundalk overpowered Linfield to claim a 7-1 aggregate victory and lift the inaugural Champions Cup.

After the first leg finished 1-1, the Lilywhites scored six unanswered goals in a one-sided contest at Oriel Park.

Goals from Georgie Kelly, Brian Gartland and Jamie McGrath put the hosts three up by half-time.

Robbie Benson, Kelly and Pat Hoban found the back of the net after the break as Dundalk strolled to victory.

Without first leg goalscorer Shayne Lavery, Linfield offered very little going forward with lone striker Andy Waterworth starved of service for most of the match.

By contrast, Dundalk looked a constant threat when in possession as they flexed their muscles to outclass the Irish League champions.

Having been denied a historic treble by Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup final, the hosts used the fixture to ensure that they finished their 2019 season in style.

More to follow.