Neil Warnock: Manager leaves Cardiff City

Cardiff City have parted company with manager Neil Warnock.

The 70-year-old was in the final year of his contract at Cardiff City Stadium and has said he would not carry on beyond the end of this season.

Warnock was appointed in October 2016 and after Sunday's home loss to Bristol City leaves with Cardiff 14th in the Championship.

Cardiff have begun the search for a replacement and an announcement "will be made in due course".

Warnock, who has been in management since 1980, leaves the Bluebirds after 144 games in charge, with 59 wins, 29 draws and 56 defeats.

In his second season with Cardiff he guided them to promotion to the Premier League in the 2017-18 campaign, although they were relegated after just one season in the top flight.

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman said: "On behalf of Cardiff City Football Club, I thank Neil for his invaluable contribution to the future of this great club.

"He not only gained promotion in his first season but played a pivotal role in uniting the fans and the club. I am personally upset by his departure and wish him the very best for the future."

