FA Cup second round draw: Chichester City get away league club draw

Eighth-tier Chichester City, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, will travel to League One Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup second round.

The Isthmian League South East Division side received a first-round bye after Bury's demise.

Fellow eighth-tier side Maldon & Tiptree, who saw off Leyton Orient in round one, face Grimsby or Newport.

Ties will take place across the weekend of 29 November to 2 December.

More to follow.

Full draw

Blackpool v Maidstone United

Harrogate/Portsmouth v Altrincham

Shrewsbury/Bradford v Mansfield Town

Coventry City v Ipswich/Lincoln

Kingstonian v AFC Fylde

Tranmere/Wycombe v Chichester City

Walsall/Darlington v Oxford United

Cambridge United/Exeter City v Yeovil/Hartlepool United

Stourbridge/Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra

Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United

Solihull Moors v Rotherham United

Sunderland/Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster

Wrexham/Rochdale v Boston United

Stevenage/Peterborough United v Dover Athletic

Oldham Athletic v Salford/Burton Albion

Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby/Newport

Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town

Cheltenham/Swindon v Port Vale

Northampton Town v Notts County

Bristol Rovers/Bromley v Plymouth Argyle