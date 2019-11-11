Chris Taylor: EFL agrees winger can join Bradford City after registration talks

Chris Taylor previously played under Bradford boss Gary Bowyer at both Blackpool and Blackburn

Bradford City have finally signed winger Chris Taylor on a two-month deal after successful negotiations with the English Football League to clear his registration.

Taylor, 32, had his initial deal with the Bantams cancelled last month, as he had appeared as a trialist for Barrow.

Neither the Football Association nor EFL could assure Bradford there would not be a penalty applied if he played.

However, the EFL have now ratified the registration so Taylor can feature.

"After one of the strangest periods in my life, I am delighted and over the moon to finally be a Bradford City player," Taylor told the club website.

