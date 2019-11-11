Aaron Connolly: Brighton striker ruled out of Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark

Connolly made his Republic debut in the 0-0 draw with Georgia in October

Aaron Connolly has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark.

The Brighton striker was withdrawn from Mick McCarthy's squad after undergoing a scan on his injured groin on Monday afternoon.

Connolly was forced off at half-time during Brighton's defeat by Manchester United on Sunday.

"The scans have confirmed the groin injury and Aaron won't be ready in time," said McCarthy.

The Republic host New Zealand in a friendly on Thursday before welcoming Denmark to the Aviva Stadium on Monday night needing a win to ensure automatic Euro 2020 qualification.

While Connolly's absence is a blow, McCarthy has been boosted by the return of striker David McGoldrick, who missed last month's qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.