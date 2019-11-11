Azerbaijan v Wales: Gareth Bale gives thumbs up during training

Gareth Bale looked confident during training with Wales on Monday.

Euro 2020 qualifier: Azerbaijan v Wales Venue: Bakcell Arena, Baku Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale looked happy and relaxed on Monday as he trained with Wales ahead of two crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Bale has not played for his club since being kicked on a calf in Wales' 1-1 draw with Croatia on 13 October.

The 30-year-old's lay-off led to Real boss Zinedine Zidane having to explain his absence to Spanish media after he was selected for Wales.

Bale trained with the rest of Ryan Giggs' squad near Cardiff on Monday.

Wales need to win in Azerbaijan on 16 November and then beat Hungary at home to have any chance of qualifying.

Manager Giggs said last week he was hopeful that the player would be fit for the match in Baku on Saturday, 16 November,

But he said Bale would be monitored on a daily basis before adding: "If he turns up and plays two fantastic games for us that can only be good for Real Madrid."

Questioned about the player's fitness before Real's 6-0 win against Galatasaray in the Uefa Champions League, Zidane said: "I want all of my players to be well you know, and with me and to train and to be available, but at the moment this is not happening with Gareth."