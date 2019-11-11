Euro 2021 qualifier: Wales women to debut new shirt

The new Wales shirts are featured in an exhibition at St Fagans National Museum of History

Euro 2021 qualifier: Northern Ireland v Wales Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday 12 November, 2019 Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales' women's team will debut the national teams' new shirts in Tuesday's Euro 2021 qualifier against Northern Ireland.

The shirts have been tailored especially for the women's team after previous complaints they were not catered for.

"There's changes on there compared to the men and it's individualised for us," Wales' Natasha Harding said.

"I really like it, but unfortunately I don't get to wear it tomorrow."

The men's team will wear the shirt for the first time in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday, 16 November.

Reading's Harding, who misses Tuesday's game in Belfast due to injury, recalls her early international career and having to wear men's sizes.

"The shirt I wore on my debut was probably John Hartson's that he had worn in the match before us," Harding said.

"It was three quarter sleeves which it wasn't meant to be. It was that big.

"Now it's progressed, it's women's fit and it's catered for us and it fits us.

"But all in all we're wearing the same shirt and doing it for the badge."

Harding's team-mate Helen Ward had revealed in 2016 that Wales' women had to wear men's shirts rather than a women's fit.

Ward's comments followed complaints from fans that replica shirts were not available in women's sizes ahead of the Euro 2016 finals in France.

The Football Association of Wales unveiled the new shirts at the launch of a match-worn kit exhibition - The Art of the Wales Shirt - at the St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff.