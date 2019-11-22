Sportscene predictions: Eve Muirhead takes on Steven Thompson
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Will Celtic stay top? Can Jack Ross get off to a winning start at Hibernian?
In a new feature, every week Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson will go up against a famous face in a bid to prove he knows his Morelos from his Mugabi and predict the weekend's results.
For this round of fixtures, Thommo takes on Olympic medallist and former world champion curler - and St Johnstone fan - Eve Muirhead...
|Scottish Premiership - week 14
|Result
|Thommo
|Eve
|SATURDAY
|Celtic v Livingston
|4-0
|3-0
|Hibernian v Motherwell
|2-2
|1-1
|Kilmarnock v Hearts
|1-2
|0-2
|St Mirren v Ross County
|2-1
|2-2
|SUNDAY
|Hamilton v Rangers
|1-3
|1-1
|St Johnstone v Aberdeen
|0-2
|1-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
THOMMO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.
SATURDAY
Celtic v Livingston
Thommo's prediction: 4-0
Eve's prediction: 3-0
Hibernian v Motherwell
Thommo's prediction: 2-2
Eve's prediction: 1-1
Kilmarnock v Hearts
Thommo's prediction: 1-2
Eve's prediction: 0-2
St Mirren v Ross County
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Eve's prediction: 2-2
SUNDAY
Hamilton v Rangers (12:15)
Thommo's prediction: 1-3
Eve's prediction: 1-1
St Johnstone v Aberdeen
Thommo's prediction: 0-2
Eve's prediction: 1-0