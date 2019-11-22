Sportscene predictions: Eve Muirhead takes on Steven Thompson

Will Celtic stay top? Can Jack Ross get off to a winning start at Hibernian?

In a new feature, every week Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson will go up against a famous face in a bid to prove he knows his Morelos from his Mugabi and predict the weekend's results.

For this round of fixtures, Thommo takes on Olympic medallist and former world champion curler - and St Johnstone fan - Eve Muirhead...

Scottish Premiership - week 14 Result Thommo Eve SATURDAY Celtic v Livingston 4-0 3-0 Hibernian v Motherwell 2-2 1-1 Kilmarnock v Hearts 1-2 0-2 St Mirren v Ross County 2-1 2-2 SUNDAY Hamilton v Rangers 1-3 1-1 St Johnstone v Aberdeen 0-2 1-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

THOMMO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Celtic v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 4-0

Eve's prediction: 3-0

Hibernian v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 2-2

Eve's prediction: 1-1

Kilmarnock v Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Eve's prediction: 0-2

St Mirren v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Eve's prediction: 2-2

SUNDAY

Hamilton v Rangers (12:15)

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

Eve's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 0-2

Eve's prediction: 1-0