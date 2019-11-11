Scotland: Leeds United's Liam Cooper withdraws from squad through injury

Cooper was taken off during Leeds' Championship win over Blackburn

Euro 2020 qualifying: Cyprus v Scotland Venue: GSP Stadium, Stovolos Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has withdrawn through injury from the Scotland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers with Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Midfielder Scott McTominay is expected to follow after being carried off during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Centre-half Cooper was substituted after 72 minutes of Leeds' 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

A scan has shown "a small tear in his groin area", Leeds' website reports.

"The injury is not considered to be major and he will work with staff at Thorp Arch with a view to being fit following the international break," the English Championship club said.

Scotland, who cannot qualify from Group I but may do through a Nations League play-off, are away to Cyprus on Saturday then host Kazakhstan three days later.

The loss of Cooper decreases head coach Steve Clarke's options in defence even further.

Arsenal requested Kieran Tierney be left out as he continues his return from long-term injury, while Wigan Athletic's Charlie Mulgrew and Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay are both absent from the squad with hamstring problems.

McTominay is due to have a scan on Monday after the 22-year-old fell awkwardly minutes from the end of United's Premier League game.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Oliver Burke (Alaves, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United)