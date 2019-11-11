Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah retires from internationals

Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah made his debut for Morocco in 2012

Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 28.

Hamdallah made the announcement on social media while on holiday in the United States simply saying: "Hello. I decided to retire internationally."

He did not explain his decision further but it comes after he was not called up to the latest Morocco squad.

Coach Vahid Halilhodzic has not included the striker in any of his squads since he took over in August.

Hamdallah, who earlier this year set the record for goals in a season in Saudi Arabia, last played for the Atlas Lions in June in a 1-0 friendly loss to The Gambia ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

He had ended the match upset and angry with some of his team mates after he was not allowed to take a last minute penalty that was then missed by Faycal Fajr.

After the match he was replaced in Morocco's squad for the Nations Cup finals heading to Egypt.

The Morocco Football Federation said that Hamdallah had a "back and hip injury and the medical staff have decided he cannot complete the training camp nor play at the Nations Cup."

Hamdallah had been recalled to the squad after a record-breaking season in Saudi Arabia, that saw him score 34 goals in 30 league games as Al Nassr won the league.

The striker made a total of 17 international appearances for Morocco, including three in matches not recognised by Fifa, after making his debut in 2012 as a substitute in a friendly against Burkina Faso.