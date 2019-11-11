Erin Cuthbert: England's 'amazing' Wembley crowd has Scotland forward dreaming

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland: Steven Naismith and Erin Cuthbert praise the new national strip

Erin Cuthbert says the "amazing" record 78,000 crowd at Wembley for England's friendly with Germany will inspire Scotland to try to fill Hampden Park.

Scotland's women attracted a record 18,500 for their send-off game against Jamaica before the World Cup finals this summer at the national stadium.

And England's crowd for Saturday's 2-1 defeat has left Cuthbert dreaming.

"If we qualify for Euro 2021 then I hope we can see an increased following at our games," the forward said.

"It only comes off the back of good results and, if we keep performing, then hopefully we keep driving people to watch our games. It's amazing what happened for England."

Scotland, the top seeds in Group E, sit three points behind Finland - the side managed by former Scotland boss Anna Signeul have played one game more - after winning both their opening games with a combined score of 13-0.

Shelley Kerr's side next travel to Cyprus in April, when they also host Portugal, before matches against Albania and Finland in June.

"We know we have enough quality in our team to get maximum points, but we know they are tough teams who have made it tough for us in the past," Chelsea's Cuthbert told BBC Scotland.

"Our old manager is coaching the Finland team and she'll know a lot of our players really well, so we know we need to be at the top of our game and get everything right for that game."

Cuthbert says the Scotland players are "excited for the future", their failure to reach the knock-out stage at the World Cup finals, after squandering a 3-0 lead to draw with Argentina, providing the motivation to prove "we've got more to give".

"We knew we should have got out the group and we knew there were things we could have done better in that game and I think it is going to fuel our fire going into 2021," she said.

"We belong on that stage, as we showed up until the last 15 minutes of that game."

Cuthbert scored in Friday's 5-0 win in Albania, where a 2-1 win had previously sealed Scotland's qualification for the World Cup.

"We made it hard for ourselves the last time in Albania," she suggested. "So it was a bit special to go back there and get a comfortable win.

"I've not scored a lot of goals for my club, but that's two in two games I've scored, so hopefully I'll get a bit of momentum from here."