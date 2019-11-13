European Championship Under-21 Qualifier: Armenia U21 v Republic of Ireland U21 (Thu)

Dara O'Shea
Dara O'Shea says the Republic of Ireland Under-21s are determined to return to winning ways

Dara O'Shea will head into the Republic of Ireland's Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier in Armenia still smarting from the recent 0-0 draw with Italy.

The Republic are seeded fourth in Group 1 but lead it after a fine start to the campaign which brought victories over Luxembourg, Armenia and Sweden.

The draw with the Italians was followed by a 1-0 defeat in Iceland.

"We were disappointed with the Italy result because we knew that it was ours for us to win really," said O'Shea.

West Brom defender O'Shea and his team-mates are determined to put that right in Yerevan on Thursday afternoon before they host the Swedes at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday evening.

"Going out to Iceland and losing there was a huge blow for us and something that we're really looking to rectify in these two games.

"But it just shows how much confidence we have and that we back ourselves - that we know we should be winning every game and that we can win every game."

'We can't go out fearing anyone'

Stephen Kenny's side have been something of surprise packets from the off and although they have played a game more than Iceland and two more than both Italy and Sweden, they remain confident they can spring a surprise.

O'Shea explained: "From the start, the gaffer has said to fear no-one. We can't go out fearing anyone, we need to go out and have the mentality that we are going to win.

"But I don't think being fourth seeds affects us at all. It almost gave us a bit of motivation, the fact that we were fourth seeds, but we know that we were capable of winning the group."

Victory in Armenia seems a must if they are to achieve that dream, but O'Shea, who has been ever-present in the campaign to date, knows that it will be tough, particularly with the likes of Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly now among the senior ranks, Jayson Molumby and Lee O'Connor suspended and goalkeeper Caoimhim Kelleher ruled out.

He added: "It's a huge blow because we're missing players who have played a key part in the campaign so far, but I think it just shows the depth in our squad, the players that we've brought in."

