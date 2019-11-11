Irish Premiership: 'Things can turn very quickly' - Crusaders manager Baxter

Tomas Cosgrove and Jordan Forsythe battle for possession during Crusaders' 2-2 draw with Larne in August

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says there is no sense of panic among his squad despite the club going four league matches without a win.

The Crues have drawn three and lost one since beating Linfield 1-0 on 4 October and sit third in the table, seven points behind leaders Coleraine.

"We're not winning and getting over the line but that can change in the flick of a switch," said Baxter.

Crusaders are away to sixth-placed Larne on Monday night.

"It's disappointing [to go four games without a win] but that's football. You can't have it your own way all the time and we're not getting it all our own way," added the Crues boss.

"It's how you respond to these things - it's how you dig yourself out of these things.

"We're not losing games of football, we're not being cut open, we're dominating, we're creating chances but we're not going to panic too much."

Larne moved clear into sixth position with a win over derby rivals Ballymena United in their last fixture and manager Tiernan Lynch is anticipating a difficult remainder of the month of November, with Cliftonville and Linfield among their other upcoming opponents.

"The start of the season has been a little bit frustrating - we were putting in the performances and we probably weren't getting the rewards," said Lynch.

"We have a really tough month of November but these are the games you have to look forward to and embrace and go and enjoy."