Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Naismith, Hayes, Motherwell, Gallagher, Dorsch, Heidenheim

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are considering a January move for former Bayern Munich midfielder Niklas Dorsch, the 21-year-old now playing for Bundesliga 2 club Heidenheim and who has a £3.2m release clause. (Daily Telegraph)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hinted at a new contract for Jonny Hayes, despite the 32-year-old wide man spending much of his time as a substitute since signing from Aberdeen in 2017. (Daily Record)

Hearts have welcomed Steven Naismith's Scotland call-up after talks between the Tynecastle club's caretaker manager, Austin MacPhee, and national head coach Steve Clarke, the forward having being named in the squad for forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers despite managing just 37 minutes of football in two months because of a hamstring problem. (The Scotsman)

Rangers have handed out an indefinite ban to a supporter who was arrested for an alleged disorder offence after scenes that following their team's late winner in a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock in August. (Scottish Sun)

Two Celtic fans groups boycotted the silence for remembrance at Celtic Park, waiting in the concourse before taking their seats ahead of kick-off against Motherwell, with the Green Brigade also being heard to sing an anti-Poppy Day song. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell fans were left angry after Declan Gallagher was the only member of their starting line-up that did not have a poppy on his shirt for the Remembrance Sunday fixture against Celtic, but it was simply down to the poppy sticker falling off the 28-year-old defender's jersey before kick-off. (Scottish Sun)