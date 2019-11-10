FA Cup second round: Dublin and Bright to conduct live draw

Chichester City are the lowest-ranked club left in the FA Cup this season

The FA Cup second-round draw will be live on BBC Two on Monday, 11 November between 19:00-19:30 GMT.

Non-league minnows Maldon & Tiptree shocked League Two side Leyton Orient to reach the second round for the first time in their history.

National League Dover also advanced at the expense of League One Southend.

Chichester City, the lowest-ranked club left, received a bye into the second round after Bury were removed from the competition.

Dion Dublin and Mark Bright will conduct the draw, to be presented by Mark Chapman, from Oaklands Park, Chichester's home ground.

Ball numbers

1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2 Solihull Moors

3 Crawley Town

4 Harrogate Town or Portsmouth

5 Coventry City

6 Sunderland or Gillingham

7 Carlisle United

8 Plymouth Argyle

9 Altrincham

10 Wrexham or Rochdale

11 Maidstone United

12 Maldon & Tiptree

13 Northampton Town

14 Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United

15 Cambridge United or Exeter City

16 Stourbridge or Eastleigh

17 Salford City or Burton Albion

18 Forest Green Rovers

19 Bristol Rovers or Bromley

20 Notts County

21 Walsall or Darlington

22 AFC Fylde

23 AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers

24 Oxford United

25 Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City

26 Grimsby Town or Newport County

27 Oldham Athletic

28 Mansfield Town

29 Dover Athletic

30 Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers

31 Boston United

32 Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town

33 Crewe Alexandra

34 Fleetwood Town

35 Kingstonian

36 Rotherham United

37 Blackpool

38 Port Vale

39 Stevenage or Peterborough United

40 Chichester City