FA Cup second round: Dublin and Bright to conduct live draw

The FA Cup second-round draw will be live on BBC Two on Monday, 11 November between 19:00-19:30 GMT.
Non-league minnows Maldon & Tiptree shocked League Two side Leyton Orient to reach the second round for the first time in their history.
National League Dover also advanced at the expense of League One Southend.
Chichester City, the lowest-ranked club left, received a bye into the second round after Bury were removed from the competition.
Dion Dublin and Mark Bright will conduct the draw, to be presented by Mark Chapman, from Oaklands Park, Chichester's home ground.
Ball numbers
1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
2 Solihull Moors
3 Crawley Town
4 Harrogate Town or Portsmouth
5 Coventry City
6 Sunderland or Gillingham
7 Carlisle United
8 Plymouth Argyle
9 Altrincham
10 Wrexham or Rochdale
11 Maidstone United
12 Maldon & Tiptree
13 Northampton Town
14 Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United
15 Cambridge United or Exeter City
16 Stourbridge or Eastleigh
17 Salford City or Burton Albion
18 Forest Green Rovers
19 Bristol Rovers or Bromley
20 Notts County
21 Walsall or Darlington
22 AFC Fylde
23 AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers
24 Oxford United
25 Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City
26 Grimsby Town or Newport County
27 Oldham Athletic
28 Mansfield Town
29 Dover Athletic
30 Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers
31 Boston United
32 Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town
33 Crewe Alexandra
34 Fleetwood Town
35 Kingstonian
36 Rotherham United
37 Blackpool
38 Port Vale
39 Stevenage or Peterborough United
40 Chichester City