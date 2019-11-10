SC Freiburg 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Abraham sent off for pushing Streich

Freiburg coach Christian Streich was flattened by Eintracht skipper David Abraham, sparking a mass brawl involving players and coaching staff

Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham was sent off for barging over SC Freiburg manager Christian Streich late in a fiery Bundesliga encounter.

Abraham ran into Streich, 54, off the field after the ball had gone out of play in stoppage time.

Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo was also sent off in the ensuing brawl, despite having been substituted earlier.

Eintracht were already down to 10 men after Gelson Fernandes had been shown two yellow cards in the first half.

Nils Petersen's goal in the 77th minute was enough to give Freiburg victory and move them into fourth place in the Bundesliga.

Streich's side are level on points with RB Leipzig in second and Bayern Munich in third, while Eintracht slip down into ninth place.