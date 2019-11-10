Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
SC Freiburg 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Abraham sent off for pushing Streich
Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham was sent off for barging over SC Freiburg manager Christian Streich late in a fiery Bundesliga encounter.
Abraham ran into Streich, 54, off the field after the ball had gone out of play in stoppage time.
Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo was also sent off in the ensuing brawl, despite having been substituted earlier.
Eintracht were already down to 10 men after Gelson Fernandes had been shown two yellow cards in the first half.
Nils Petersen's goal in the 77th minute was enough to give Freiburg victory and move them into fourth place in the Bundesliga.
Streich's side are level on points with RB Leipzig in second and Bayern Munich in third, while Eintracht slip down into ninth place.
Line-ups
Freiburg
- 26Flekken
- 7Schmid
- 3Lienhart
- 23Heintz
- 30Günter
- 22SallaiSubstituted forKwonat 76'minutes
- 25Koch
- 27Höfler
- 32GrifoBooked at 90minsSubstituted forWaldschmidtat 57'minutes
- 9HölerBooked at 74minsSubstituted forSchlotterbeckat 90+4'minutes
- 18Petersen
Substitutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 5Gulde
- 8Frantz
- 11Waldschmidt
- 20Gondorf
- 21Borrello
- 24Itter
- 28Kwon
- 40Thiede
Frankfurt
- 32Rönnow
- 13Hinteregger
- 2Ndicka
- 19AbrahamBooked at 90mins
- 5FernandesBooked at 45mins
- 25DurmSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 83'minutes
- 15KamadaSubstituted forGacinovicat 67'minutes
- 8Sow
- 10Kostic
- 9Dost
- 39Mendes PaciênciaSubstituted forKohrat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Falette
- 11Gacinovic
- 17Rode
- 20Hasebe
- 22Chandler
- 24da Costa
- 28Kohr
- 29Wiedwald
- 33André Silva
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
- Attendance:
- 24,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.
Dismissal
Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Dismissal
David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Attempt blocked. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nico Schlotterbeck replaces Lucas Höler.
Booking
David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Chang-Hoon Kwon tries a through ball, but Nils Petersen is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by André Silva with a headed pass.
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt saved. Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Attempt missed. Bas Dost (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by André Silva with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Nicolas Höfler.
Attempt saved. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Bas Dost (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. André Silva replaces Erik Durm.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Frederik Rönnow.
Attempt saved. Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Schmid.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Evan Ndicka.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Mark Flekken.
Attempt saved. Erik Durm (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Lucas Höler.
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Foul by Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Chang-Hoon Kwon replaces Roland Sallai.
Attempt blocked. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Attempt blocked. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.