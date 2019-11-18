Euro 2020 qualifying: Pick your Wales XI to face Hungary

  • From the section Wales
Gareth Bale celebrates
Gareth Bale shows his delight after scoring Wales' equaliser against Croatia last time out

Wales prepare for a winner-takes-all showdown with Hungary at what should be a raucous Cardiff City Stadium.

Key duo Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are included in the squad despite fitness concerns surrounding them both.

Midfielder Joe Allen returns for suspension but Joe Rodon and Jonny Williams, are sidelined after undergoing surgery this month.

Who would you pick if you were Wales boss? You can have your say by picking your formation and personnel below.

Pick your Wales starting XI

Who would you select to line up in Wales' vital Euro 2020 qualifier against Hungary? Choose your starting line-up with our team selector below.

