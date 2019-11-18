Euro 2020 qualifying: Pick your Wales XI to face Hungary

Gareth Bale shows his delight after scoring Wales' equaliser against Croatia last time out

Wales prepare for a winner-takes-all showdown with Hungary at what should be a raucous Cardiff City Stadium.

Key duo Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are included in the squad despite fitness concerns surrounding them both.

Midfielder Joe Allen returns for suspension but Joe Rodon and Jonny Williams, are sidelined after undergoing surgery this month.

