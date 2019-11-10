Pep Guardiola 'does not know' if Man City can catch Liverpool

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola pleased with Reds' performance

Pep Guardiola says he "does not know" if his Manchester City side can overcome a nine-point deficit and catch leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

City are aiming to become the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to win three consecutive titles but now sit fourth in the Premier League.

"I am not a magician; I don't know the future," Guardiola said.

"We have Chelsea at home next. We will try to beat them."

City are now in a not dissimilar position to last term, when the Reds opened up a 10-point lead over Guardiola's side after 20 games.

However, City then went on a remarkable run, dropping just three points in their remaining 18 games, which included a victory over Liverpool at the Etihad.

The pivotal moment in that game came via a dramatic goalline clearance by John Stones.

But unlike last season, technology did not come to City's rescue and Guardiola appeared visibly upset by the decision to allow Liverpool's opening goal on Sunday, offering no comment beyond saying: "Ask Mike Riley and his people please."

City had been convinced that they should have been awarded a penalty moments before Fabinho struck the opening goal.

More to follow.