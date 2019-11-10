Ross Barkley & Tom Heaton pull out of England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Ross Barkley has not played in Chelsea's last six games

Ross Barkley and Tom Heaton have pulled out of the England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers with Montenegro and Kosovo.

Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson has come in for Aston Villa's Heaton, while no replacement has been named for Chelsea midfielder Barkley.

Henderson has kept five clean sheets in the league this season - the equal most with Manchester City's Ederson and Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel.

England host Montenegro on 14 November and play in Kosovo three days later.

Gareth Southgate's side are top of Group A and need one more point to secure their place at Euro 2020.

Southgate said he named a "larger than normal" 27-man squad on Thursday because there were a "couple of injury doubts".

Barkley has missed Chelsea's last six games, with his most recent appearance having come in a 1-0 win against Newcastle United on 19 October.