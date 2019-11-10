Guinea's Horoya sack coach for failing to achieve African Champions League target

Didier Gomes da Rosa had worked in Rwanda, Cameroon and Algeria before arriving in Guinea (Photo Credit: Cellou Tata Diallo)

Guinean champions Horoya have sacked their Franco-Portuguese coach Didier Gomes da Rosa for failing to meet the club's African Champions League target of reaching the semi-final stage.

They made it to the quarter-finals of the past two editions, the furthest they have reached in the Champions League, but were knocked out of this year's tournament before the group phase.

The removal of Gomes comes less than eight months after he replaced Patrice Neveu who is now in charge of Gabon.

"As you just have learnt, we held a meeting during which we decided to fire the coach Gomes Da Rosa," the President of Horoya, Soufian Souare confirmed to the club's website.

"When he came, he was asked to take us to semi-final of the Champions League but despite the investments he could not do it.

"We were not happy with his work because we saw the deterioration of our game. We were not satisfied with the results," he added.

Two local coaches Sekou Soumah and Issiaga Fadiga have been put in charge of the team in a caretaker capacity until Gomes' replacement is found.

Gomes, who previously coached clubs in Rwanda, Cameroon and Algeria, has already qualified Horoya to the group stage of the second tier African Confederation cup.

Horoya are currently second in the new Guinean league on goal difference behind CI Kamsar.