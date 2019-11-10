Euro 2020 qualifiers: Aaron Connolly an injury concern for Republic

Aaron Connolly scored twice for Brighton on his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly is an injury concern for the Republic of Ireland ahead of their crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

The 19-year-old was taken off at half-time in his side's defeat by Manchester United on Sunday with a groin injury.

The Republic play New Zealand in a friendly on 14 November and a qualifier at home to the Danes four days later.

"Aaron will have a scan on Monday morning," said Republic manager Mick McCarthy.

"Our medical team have been in contact with Brighton and when we have the results on Monday, we will know more."

Connolly made his senior international debut last month in the Republic's 2-0 Euro qualifier loss to Switzerland after scoring twice for Brighton in his first Premier League match.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph and midfielder Glenn Whelan, who were injury doubts for McCarthy, should both be fit after being involved for their clubs at the weekend.

Randolph played the full match for Middlesbrough in their 2-2 draw against QPR and Whelan was on the bench for Hearts as they beat St Mirren 5-2.