Adama Traore: Wolves winger selected in Spain squad despite Mali speculation

Wolves winger Adama Traore, who is eligible to represent Mali, has already played at youth level for Spain.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' winger Adama Traore was called up to the Spain squad on Saturday, despite reports suggesting the 23-year-old had decided to represent Mali.

Traore's surprise selection for the Spanish national team was confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

"Adama Traore, the Wolves player, will be the replacement for Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia in the national team's squad for the matches against Malta and Romania," the Spanish Federation said in a statement.

Rodrigo Moreno pulled out after suffering an injury during Valencia's 2-0 win over Granada earlier on Saturday.

Spain-born Traore had been tipped to switch international allegiance to his parents' homeland of Mali, despite representing the Spanish under-21 side earlier this year.

He has played 10 times for Wolves in the Premier League this season after coming through Barcelona's 'La Masia' youth system and going on to play for the club's B team.

The call-up means Traore could make his Spain debut in either of the team's final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta on 15 November and Romania on 18 November.