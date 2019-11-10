John Kennedy: Neil Lennon says assistant staying at Celtic amid Hibs link

John Kennedy (left) has been linked with the vacant Hibernian post

The Celtic manager Neil Lennon says John Kennedy "won't be going anywhere" amid reports his assistant is on a shortlist to become Hibernian boss.

The Edinburgh club aim to replace sacked head coach Paul Heckingbottom by the end of the month.

But speaking after his side beat Motherwell 2-0 to stay top of the Premiership, Lennon made it clear he sees Kennedy's future at Celtic.

"I don't want him to go for a start," he said.

"It doesn't surprise me, because he is a superb coach. It is a feather in a cap for John if that is the case but as far as I'm concerned he won't be going anywhere, he is very integral to what we are doing here."

A first-half strike from Odsonne Edouard and then a Richard Tait own-goal gave Celtic their 10th win of the season and kept them ahead of rivals Rangers on goal difference heading into the international break.

Since losing to Livingston last month, the reigning champions have won four league matches in a row without conceding a goal, as well as booking their place in the final of the League Cup and the last 32 of the Europa League.

"It's a great performance, another clean sheet, another good win," Lennon said.

"I thought we could have won the game by more. I don't remember Motherwell having a shot on target and that speaks volumes for how the team is playing.

"It has been a great week, a great few weeks, eight wins in all competitions, I can't ask for any more."