League One
Tranmere12:00Wycombe
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 14Caprice
  • 6Monthe
  • 4Nelson
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 8Potter
  • 17Perkins
  • 22Wilson
  • 18Hepburn-Murphy
  • 7Morris
  • 11Jennings

Substitutes

  • 5Ray
  • 9Mullin
  • 10Ferrier
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 24Maddox
  • 25Pilling
  • 45Payne

Wycombe

  • 1Allsop
  • 19Grimmer
  • 5Stewart
  • 21Charles
  • 3Jacobson
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 4Gape
  • 18Thompson
  • 7Wheeler
  • 11Kashket
  • 20Akinfenwa

Substitutes

  • 8Pattison
  • 13Yates
  • 16Phillips
  • 17Smyth
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Samuel
  • 28Ofoborh
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich15103225101533
2Wycombe1696125141133
3Coventry177822219329
4Peterborough1784539231628
5Blackpool177732419528
6Rotherham1683525131227
7Oxford Utd1675433191426
8Fleetwood158252719826
9Sunderland157442216625
10Bristol Rovers167451919025
11Shrewsbury166641315-224
12Doncaster146532416823
13Portsmouth155642016421
14Gillingham175662120121
15Burton145541815320
16Rochdale185492130-919
17Lincoln City175391822-418
18Tranmere154472028-816
19Accrington173681727-1015
20Wimbledon1734102028-813
21MK Dons1741121326-1313
22Southend1712141748-315
23Bolton14347829-211
View full League One table

