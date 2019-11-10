Ben Doherty: Coleraine midfielder named October's Player of the Month

Ben Doherty has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Coleraine this season

Coleraine midfielder Ben Doherty has won the NIFWA's Player of the Month award for October.

The-22-year-old scored scored eight goals in October as the Bannsiders claimed six wins in a row.

Doherty scored five goals from the penalty spot and three from open play, including a hat-trick against Dundela in the League Cup.

Unbeaten Coleraine top the Irish Premiership table by a point over Cliftonville after 15 games.

"I'd like to thank the Football Writers' for this award," said Doherty, "It's an honour to win such a prestigious award."

The former Derry City man's award comes on the same weekend Coleraine manager Oran Kearney won the Manager of the Month award.

Kearney's side earned Premiership victories over Carrick Rangers, Warrenpoint Town, Crusaders and champions Linfield in October.

In addition, the Bannsiders earned League Cup wins over Glentoran and Dundela during the month.

"He's had a fantastic season so far," added Kearney on Doherty's form.

"He's one of the players who joined the club during my spell in Scotland and I have been really impressed with him so far.

He has a great attitude and a great worth ethic, which is why he has been weighing in for assists and goals."