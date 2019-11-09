German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich4B Dortmund0

Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund: Lewandowski maintains incredible scoring run as Bayern thrash rivals

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has only failed to score in one game this season for Bayern, a German Cup game against Bochum

Robert Lewandowski's incredible scoring run continued as Bayern Munich thrashed Borussia Dortmund in 'Der Klassiker' on Saturday evening.

Lewandowski, who hit two goals, has scored in all 15 of Bayern's European and Bundesliga games this season, with a tally of 22 across both competitions.

England forward Jadon Sancho was substituted after 34 minutes for Dortmund with an injury.

Bayern move to third in the Bundesliga, with Dortmund in fifth.

Bayern, who are chasing their seventh consecutive Bundesliga title, are now level on points with second-placed RB Leipzig and a point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, who host Werder Bremen on Sunday (12:30 GMT)

And Lewandowski was again responsible for carrying their main threat in front of goal.

The Poland forward opened the scoring against his former employers with a brilliant diving header from Benjamin Pavard's cross before sweeping in his second of the night from Thomas Muller's pass.

Serge Gnabry's tap-in and a Mats Hummels own-goal, either side of Lewandowski's contributions, rounded off the scoring for the hosts.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 27Alaba
  • 19Davies
  • 32KimmichBooked at 90mins
  • 22GnabrySubstituted forCoutinhoat 70'minutes
  • 18GoretzkaSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 72'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 29ComanBooked at 67minsSubstituted forPerisicat 76'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 10Coutinho
  • 11Cuisance
  • 14Perisic
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 33Mai

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 5Hakimi
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 14Schulz
  • 28Witsel
  • 33WeiglSubstituted forAlcácerat 61'minutes
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forGuerreiroat 36'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 23T Hazard
  • 10GötzeSubstituted forReusat 61'minutesBooked at 63mins

Substitutes

  • 2Zagadou
  • 6Delaney
  • 8Dahoud
  • 9Alcácer
  • 11Reus
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 26Piszczek
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Booking

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).

Foul by Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München).

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).

Foul by Thiago (FC Bayern München).

Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

Goal!

Own Goal by Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund. FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic replaces Kingsley Coman.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Nico Schulz is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Alaba.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago replaces Leon Goretzka.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Philippe Coutinho replaces Serge Gnabry.

Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left.

Booking

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Booking

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Julian Weigl.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus replaces Mario Götze.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach1071221101122
2RB Leipzig1163229121721
3Bayern Munich1163229161321
4Hoffenheim116231614220
5B Dortmund115422315819
6Schalke115422014619
7Freiburg105321912718
8Frankfurt105232115617
9Wolfsburg10451118317
10B Leverkusen104331515015
11Union Berlin114161317-413
12Werder Bremen102531721-411
12Hertha Berlin113261721-411
14Düsseldorf113261519-411
15Augsburg112451324-1110
16Mainz113081230-189
17Köln112181023-137
18Paderborn111191126-154
View full German Bundesliga table

