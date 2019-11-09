FA Cup: Thrilling finishes, a coin toss for the linesman and Ball earns the ball in first round

National League South side Maidstone caused a minor upset by beating Torquay United, who play one division above them, in the first round

It was a day of stunning comebacks, a novel way of deciding which end the assistant referee runs the line and a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing.

The FA Cup never disappoints and Saturday was no exception, with plenty of drama and goals to feast on.

BBC Sport takes a look at a thrilling day in the first round of the competition.

A frantic seven minutes at the Banks's Stadium

FA Cup: Walsall 2-2 Darlington highlights

As comebacks go, this one will take a fair bit of beating.

National League North side Darlington arrived at Walsall in good form, having gone on a seven-game unbeaten run heading into their first-round tie.

Walsall, on the other hand, are in a state of disarray, and had lost six successive games to slip to 22nd in League Two.

What followed was a tie that had it all. Omar Holness gave the Quakers the lead and they looked set to go through to the second round when Saddlers defender Dan Scarr was sent off for a second yellow card.

However, Walsall's 10 men levelled through Caolan Lavery and then went in front in the 89th minute when Alfie Bates found the net direct from a corner, before Darlington had Ben Hedley sent off in the 90th minute.

Walsall looked to have done it. But there was even more late drama to come as Joe Wheatley fired home in the seventh minute of injury time to force an unlikely replay.

Darlington boss Alun Armstrong told BBC Tees: "I know the quality of the players that I have, it's just about being patient with them but how can you not be pleased with what these lads are giving at the minute."

Saddlers boss Darrell Clarke was, on the other hand, much more critical of his players.

"Sometimes individual players have to do a bit of soul searching for themselves otherwise their career will fall by the wayside," he told BBC WM 95.6.

A lengthy delay at the Wham Stadium

On the surface, Accrington v Crewe certainly looked like your run-of-the-mill FA Cup first-round tie, pitting a League One side against League Two opposition.

One of Saturday's 25 15:00 GMT kick-offs, you'd be forgiven for thinking it would pass without issue.

However, what's an FA Cup game without drama of some description?

With referee Neil Hair lasting just 20 minutes before sustaining an injury, he was replaced by fourth official Alan Clayton, who was then injured himself.

It meant the second half was delayed for more than an hour as Hair got on the phone trying to find a replacement.

In the end, the game went ahead with one assistant, with a coin toss deciding which end he would officiate.

"A Crewe fan came forward, a level five ref and said I'll do it. They [Accrington] said they didn't want that. Then the assessor said he'll do it. They didn't want that either," Crewe boss David Artell told BBC Radio Stoke.

"The ref was then on the phone to Mike Jones - the head of the referees - and the FA, and they said you have to play without the linesman and it's two officials. We tossed a coin, I chose tails and I got to choose which end he was at."

Accrington boss John Coleman was not happy with the decision.

"I didn't agree with the toss. That's a new one on me," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Crewe went on to win the tie 2-0 against 10-man Stanley, who had Mark Hughes sent off for a professional foul.

Barnett takes one for the team

They have been dubbed the FA Cup's 'non-league side of the 21st century' and Stourbridge threatened to live up to their reputation against National League side Eastleigh.

Saturday's tie was the sixth time the Glassboys - who play in the seventh tier of English football - have reached this stage in the past 10 years and Aaron Lloyd wasted no time in giving them the lead.

Tyrone Barnett bagged Eastleigh an equaliser 10 minutes later, but in the process sustained a head injury in a collision with Stourbridge keeper James Wren and was swiftly taken off.

After the break, Will Grocott put the Southern League Premier Division Central side into the lead once more but Eastleigh left it late to level it up, with Scott Rendell forcing a replay.

Stourbridge boss Ian Long told BBC WM 95.6: "I thought both sides could have won it. I'm disappointed that we didn't win it. But I'm really proud of the players. We're in the hat and that's the minimum requirement when the guys come out."

Ball takes home the match ball

FA Cup: Oxford City 1-5 Solihull Moors highlights

Solihull Moors are riding high in the National League once again this season and their trip to National League South side Oxford City went about as well as you could possibly dream.

Moors won 5-1 thanks to a thoroughly comprehensive display that sent them through to the second round for the second successive season.

But the plaudits must go to James Ball, who scored a hat-trick to earn the match ball and take his tally to four goals in three games for the club.

Moors boss Tim Flowers told BBC WM 95.6: "It had upset written all over it. We've been at pains this week to make sure that the players had it embedded that we've got a way that this football club conducts itself on the pitch and we want to play.

"We know what we're doing and we made sure we didn't all of a sudden come off script."

Late drama strikes in the first round

There were late goals aplenty in Saturday's fixtures as clubs across the country battled to get their name in the hat for the second round.

It was a thrilling finale at Whaddon Road, where Jerry Yates thought he had given Swindon the win with his 91st-minute shot into the bottom corner.

But Cheltenham fought back and, just two minutes later, Alex Addai scored a sensational equaliser to take it to a replay.

Ebbsfleet looked to have forced a draw of their own when they equalised through Gozie Ugwu's 89th-minute penalty but Ben Turner's injury time header four minutes later put Notts County into the second round at their expense.

At Crawley, Ryan Colclough gave Scunthorpe hope after Ashley Nadesan's opener for the hosts, before Gabriele Cioffi's side wrestled the match back in their favour.

Reece Grego-Cox scored twice and Ashley Nathaniel-George got himself on the scoresheet as the Red Devils scored in the 82nd, 94th and 96th minutes to run out 4-1 winners.

Meanwhile, Cambridge also left it late to level to earn a replay as Sam Smith bagged them a 93rd-minute goal at home to Exeter.