England players want to 'move on' after Bulgaria racism controversy - Gareth Southgate

England players speak to Uefa officials during the game against Bulgaria in Sofia

England manager Gareth Southgate says his players want to "get on with the football" after the racist abuse some of his team suffered against Bulgaria.

England won the Euro 2020 qualifier 6-0 in October but it had to be stopped twice because of incidents of racism.

Bulgaria were ordered to play two matches behind closed doors - with one game suspended for two years - and fined 75,000 euros (£65,000) by Uefa.

"I think the players will want to move on, really," said Southgate.

England's next game following the victory over Bulgaria will see them face Montenegro at Wembley on 14 November before a trip to Kosovo on 17 November.

The match against Montenegro will be England's 1,000th international and Southgate's side, who are top of Group A, need one more point to secure their place at Euro 2020.

Bulgaria already had a partial stadium closure going into the tie with England because of previous racist behaviour.

Against Southgate's side, their behaviour included Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

England centre-back Tyrone Mings said he heard the racist abuse "as clear as day" but "everybody made the decision" to continue.

"I think, for all of them, they dealt with it brilliantly and it would be wrong not to discuss it at all but I know that they want to get on with the football," added Southgate.

"They would feel that they're having to talk about those areas more than they want to and, for all the bits of regret, a really good performance was overshadowed for them, especially someone like Tyrone.

"His debut was unique and he's talked brilliantly after the game in every aspect."

He added he was sad Mings had to "talk about other things than his performance which was excellent" and he feels the side will now want to focus on the football.