German Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin2RB Leipzig4

Hertha Berlin 2-4 RB Leipzig

A replica of the Berlin Wall was knocked down on the pitch before Hertha Berlin's 4-2 defeat by RB Leipzig
A Berlin Wall replica was knocked over as the Olympic Stadium on the 30th anniversary of the original wall coming down

Hertha Berlin marked the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall by knocking over a replica before their Bundesliga game on Saturday.

The wall had separated Soviet-controlled East Berlin and capitalist West Berlin during the Cold War.

A lightweight version - bearing the message "against walls together with Berlin" - was erected on the halfway line and demolished before kick-off.

Hertha were beaten 4-2 by RB Leipzig at the Olympic Stadium.

The Berlin side also wore retro shirts from the 1989-90 season to mark the occasion.

"We're playing in a retro jersey to remind us, and the whole of Germany, of Hertha Berlin's first match, which East and West Berliners were able to experience together in the Olympic Stadium," said Hertha board member Paul Keuter.

Maximilian Mittelstaedt put the home side in front before Timo Werner equalised with a penalty.

Leipzig took the lead through Marcel Sabitzer with a deflected effort and Kevin Kampl drilled in their third.

Werner struck his 11th goal of the campaign in stoppage time before Davie Selke scored a consolation for Hertha.

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

  • 22Jarstein
  • 5StarkSubstituted forSelkeat 78'minutes
  • 20Boyata
  • 4Rekik
  • 13Klünter
  • 6DaridaBooked at 90mins
  • 7Löwen
  • 17MittelstädtBooked at 23mins
  • 30WolfSubstituted forIbisevicat 74'minutes
  • 28LukebakioSubstituted forLeckieat 87'minutes
  • 16Dilrosun

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 8Kalou
  • 10Duda
  • 11Leckie
  • 15Grujic
  • 19Ibisevic
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 27Selke

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 22MukieleSubstituted forAmpaduat 80'minutes
  • 13IlsankerBooked at 17minsSubstituted forKamplat 54'minutes
  • 5Upamecano
  • 16Klostermann
  • 27Laimer
  • 31Demme
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forNkunkuat 73'minutes
  • 9Poulsen
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 3Saracchi
  • 8Haidara
  • 17Lookman
  • 18Nkunku
  • 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 26Ampadu
  • 28Mvogo
  • 44Kampl
Referee:
Sören Storks
Attendance:
48,532

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 4.

Booking

Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).

Goal!

Goal! Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 4. Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, RB Leipzig 4. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Konrad Laimer following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Mittelstädt.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin).

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Mathew Leckie replaces Dodi Lukébakio.

Goal!

Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, RB Leipzig 3. Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Karim Rekik.

Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ethan Ampadu replaces Nordi Mukiele because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Davie Selke replaces Niklas Stark because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Timo Werner with a cross following a corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Karim Rekik.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Vedad Ibisevic replaces Marius Wolf.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku replaces Emil Forsberg.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Karim Rekik tries a through ball, but Javairô Dilrosun is caught offside.

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).

Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

Marius Wolf (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javairô Dilrosun.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl replaces Stefan Ilsanker.

Hand ball by Eduard Löwen (Hertha Berlin).

Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).

Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach1071221101122
2RB Leipzig1163229121721
3Bayern Munich1163226161021
4Hoffenheim116231614220
5B Dortmund1154223121119
6Schalke115422014619
7Freiburg105321912718
8Frankfurt105232115617
9Wolfsburg10451118317
10B Leverkusen104331515015
11Union Berlin114161317-413
12Werder Bremen102531721-411
12Hertha Berlin113261721-411
14Düsseldorf113261519-411
15Augsburg112451324-1110
16Mainz113081230-189
17Köln112181023-137
18Paderborn111191126-154
