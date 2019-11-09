Scottish league One: Raith Rovers replace Falkirk at top

James Gullan scored twice as Raith Rovers replaced Falkirk at the top of League One

James Gullan scored a brace as Raith Rovers moved top of Scottish League One with a 3-1 victory over Stranraer.

But Falkirk fell from first to fourth after they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Airdrieonians.

Peterhead edged out Clyde 2-1 thanks to a brace from Rory McAllister, while Liam Watt netted a double as East Fife won 4-2 away to Dumbarton.

Montrose moved up two places to fifth thanks to a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to bottom side Forfar.

At Starks Park, on-loan Hibernian striker Gullan broke the deadlock just before the break, while John Baird made it 2-0 for the hosts three minutes into the second half.

Gullan added his fifth league goal of the season on the hour mark and though Mark Stewart reduced the deficit 15 minutes from time, it was not enough as Stranraer remain off the bottom on goal difference alone.

East Fife moved up to second after their win at Dumbarton.

Danny Denholm netted his first East Fife goal after being set up by Steven Boyd eight minutes before Watt doubled the lead.

Ryan McGeever's header and an own goal from Craig Watson levelled the scores, but Boyd put the Fifers in front again 10 minutes into the second period and the former Celtic youth player provided another assist for Watt's second after 65 minutes.

Airdrieonians moved up to third as a result of their 2-1 win over Falkirk.

Kurtis Roberts broke the deadlock with a close-range header for the away side and after Declan McManus' header levelled matters, Calum Gallagher's late goal clinched maximum points.

McAllister score the first of his double for Peterhead when he slotted Jack Leitch's pass into the bottom corner midway through the first half. And the 32-year-old completed his brace on the half-hour mark with Leitch again providing the assist.

Clyde attempted a comeback thanks to Scott Rumsby's 79th-minute header but the away side held on.

Montrose' Blair Lyons tapped home the opener against Forfar just after the half-hour mark for his fifth league goal of the season, and visiting defender Darren Whyte was unfortunate to put into his own net at the start of the second half, while 19-year-old midfielder Shaun Struthers completed the scoring late on.