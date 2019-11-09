Scottish League Two: Cove stretch lead to five points as rivals falter

Cove Rangers edged past Stirling Albion 1-0 to extend their lead in Scottish League Two to five points as their title rivals faltered.

Allan Smith rescued a late point for second place Edinburgh City as they drew 1-1 with Elgin.

While Cowdenbeath are now nine points off the pace in third after losing 1-0 to Annan Athletic.

Elsewhere, Queen's Park piled more misery on Brechin with a 5-2 win and Albion Rovers beat Stenhousemuir 2-1.

Mitch Megginson's penalty three minutes from time, awarded after Paul McLean's handball, gave Cove a third win in a row to continue their positive recovery after losing their first league match against Stenhousemuir last month.

Queen's Park scored four first-half goals in their thumping of bottom-side Brechin City at Hampden Park. Salim Kouider-Aissa grabbed one in each half to go with further strikes from Calvin McGrory, Joffrey Lidouren and Ciaran Summers.

Paul McManus' penalty for Brechin had briefly made it 2-1, but Luke Watt's strike was mere consolation for the visitors.

It moves the Spiders to within a point of the final play-off spot, currently occupied by Elgin, after their draw with Edinburgh City.

Annan stay sixth, level with Queen's Park after Kyle Wilkie's second-half header won their contest with Cowdenbeath at Galabank.

Albion Rovers' triumph at Cliftonhill meant they bounced back from consecutive losses to move up one place to ninth while opponents Stenhouemuir stay seventh.

Euan East put Kevin Harper's side in front before Mark McGuigan levelled for Stenny on 34 minutes.

But Rovers got themselves back in front just four minutes later, Giuliano Morena's effort turning out to be the winner.