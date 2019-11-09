Saturday's Premier League round-up

Tammy Abraham scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season as Chelsea moved up to second in the table with a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

Sheffield United picked up a deserved point with a 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

Burnley ended a run of three defeats with a 3-0 victory over struggling West Ham, while Newcastle came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Everton won away for the first time this season, 2-1 at Southampton. The late game sees Leicester host Arsenal.