Saturday's Premier League reports
- From the section Premier League
Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace
Chelsea comfortably beat Crystal Palace as they recorded their sixth successive Premier League victory to move up to second in the table.
After a goalless first half, Tammy Abraham slotted in his 10th of the season from 10 yards before Christian Pulisic headed in the second.
James Tomkins missed a glorious opportunity to equalise for the Eagles, heading Luka Milivojevic's right-wing delivery wide from six yards.
The Blues' victory over Crystal Palace means they are now five points behind leaders Liverpool but Leicester, who host Arsenal at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, and Manchester City, who travel to Anfield on Sunday, could leapfrog Frank Lampard's side.
Burnley v West Ham (15:00)
Newcastle v Bournemouth (15:00)
Southampton v Everton (15:00)
Tottenham v Sheffield United (15:00)
Leicester v Arsenal (17:30)
