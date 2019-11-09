Saturday's Premier League reports

Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

Chelsea comfortably beat Crystal Palace as they recorded their sixth successive Premier League victory to move up to second in the table.

After a goalless first half, Tammy Abraham slotted in his 10th of the season from 10 yards before Christian Pulisic headed in the second.

James Tomkins missed a glorious opportunity to equalise for the Eagles, heading Luka Milivojevic's right-wing delivery wide from six yards.

The Blues' victory over Crystal Palace means they are now five points behind leaders Liverpool but Leicester, who host Arsenal at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, and Manchester City, who travel to Anfield on Sunday, could leapfrog Frank Lampard's side.

Burnley v West Ham (15:00)

Newcastle v Bournemouth (15:00)

Southampton v Everton (15:00)

Tottenham v Sheffield United (15:00)

Leicester v Arsenal (17:30)

