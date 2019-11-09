Mateusz Klich: Poland midfielder signs new long-term deal with Leeds United

Mateusz Klich scored his first league goal of the season in Leeds' 2-0 win at Barnsley in September

Midfielder Mateusz Klich has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Leeds United.

The 29-year-old joined Leeds from Dutch club FC Twente in June 2017 and has started every league game since Marcelo Bielsa became manager 12 months later.

He has made 75 appearances for the Whites, 16 of them this season.

Klich, whose previous three-year deal with Leeds was due to expire in the summer of 2020, has won 22 international caps for Poland.