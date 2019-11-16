Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|12
|10
|1
|1
|35
|13
|22
|31
|2
|Edinburgh City
|12
|8
|2
|2
|26
|16
|10
|26
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|12
|7
|1
|4
|17
|12
|5
|22
|4
|Annan Athletic
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|21
|-6
|18
|5
|Elgin
|12
|4
|4
|4
|19
|13
|6
|16
|6
|Queen's Park
|12
|4
|3
|5
|17
|17
|0
|15
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|12
|3
|3
|6
|12
|23
|-11
|12
|8
|Albion
|12
|3
|2
|7
|16
|26
|-10
|11
|9
|Stirling
|12
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|-2
|10
|10
|Brechin
|12
|2
|1
|9
|14
|28
|-14
|7