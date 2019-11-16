Scottish League Two
Cove Rangers15:00Brechin
Venue: Balmoral Stadium

Cove Rangers v Brechin City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers12101135132231
2Edinburgh City1282226161026
3Cowdenbeath127141712522
4Annan Athletic125341521-618
5Elgin124441913616
6Queen's Park124351717015
7Stenhousemuir123361223-1112
8Albion123271626-1011
9Stirling12246810-210
10Brechin122191428-147
View full Scottish League Two table

