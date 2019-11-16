Peterhead v Montrose
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|28
|18
|10
|24
|2
|East Fife
|13
|6
|6
|1
|24
|14
|10
|24
|3
|Airdrieonians
|13
|7
|2
|4
|20
|17
|3
|23
|4
|Falkirk
|13
|6
|4
|3
|23
|7
|16
|22
|5
|Montrose
|13
|6
|1
|6
|20
|20
|0
|19
|6
|Dumbarton
|13
|5
|2
|6
|18
|24
|-6
|17
|7
|Clyde
|13
|4
|4
|5
|18
|21
|-3
|16
|8
|Peterhead
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15
|22
|-7
|15
|9
|Stranraer
|13
|2
|4
|7
|16
|27
|-11
|10
|10
|Forfar
|13
|3
|1
|9
|9
|21
|-12
|10