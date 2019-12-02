National League
Eastleigh19:45Wrexham
Venue: Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh v Wrexham

Struggling Wrexham look to lift themselves off the foot of the National League, their lowest ever league position, as they head to Hampshire.

JJ Hooper has returned to training and could boost Dean Keates' side, while Mark Carrington could also return.

However, Adam Burton is out after surgery and he joins Manny Smith and Tyler Reid in the treatment room.

Eastleigh are five points off the play-offs and boosted by the return of Michael Green from injury.

Tuesday 3rd December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow23142745271844
2Bromley24118541301141
3Solihull Moors23124737231440
4Yeovil23115738281038
5Woking2410863530538
6Halifax2311573228438
7Harrogate2410773633337
8Stockport2410593137-635
9Boreham Wood249783428634
10Torquay24104104241134
11Notts County238873527832
12Hartlepool238873632432
13Eastleigh228862929032
14Dover229582930-132
15Barnet238783432231
16Dag & Red2486102931-230
17Maidenhead United2484123034-428
18Fylde227692836-827
19Aldershot2476112635-927
20Sutton United2367102530-525
21Chesterfield2358103143-1223
22Chorley2441192139-1823
23Ebbsfleet2457123547-1222
24Wrexham2348112635-920
