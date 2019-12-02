Eastleigh v Wrexham

Struggling Wrexham look to lift themselves off the foot of the National League, their lowest ever league position, as they head to Hampshire.

JJ Hooper has returned to training and could boost Dean Keates' side, while Mark Carrington could also return.

However, Adam Burton is out after surgery and he joins Manny Smith and Tyler Reid in the treatment room.

Eastleigh are five points off the play-offs and boosted by the return of Michael Green from injury.