National League
Barnet15:00Stockport
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v Stockport County

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley20106434241036
2Yeovil19112632211135
3Halifax2011272925435
4Barrow19111734241034
5Torquay2010463830834
6Solihull Moors2010372920933
7Harrogate209562724332
8Notts County2087532201231
9Woking208753026431
10Barnet207762726128
11Eastleigh207762526-128
12Dover198472425-128
13Stockport208482230-828
14Hartlepool207672727027
15Dag & Red207672224-227
16Boreham Wood207582723426
17Maidenhead United207492322125
18Chesterfield195772530-522
19Aldershot2064101924-522
20Fylde195682333-1021
21Wrexham204792229-719
22Ebbsfleet2045112838-1017
23Sutton United193791825-716
24Chorley2011091435-2113
