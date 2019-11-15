Euro 2020 qualifier: Northern Ireland v Netherlands (Sat)

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis faced Frenkie de Jong in Rotterdam last month

Northern Ireland go into Saturday's game against the Netherlands with their chances of progressing from Euro 2020 qualifying Group C hanging by a thread.

Realistically NI must beat the Dutch and Germany by a cumulative total of at least four goals to make the top two.

Ronald Koeman's side require just one point to progress to the finals.

The match could be Michael O'Neill's last home game in charge after he was appointed Stoke City manager but he would be at the helm for any play-off.

Play-offs most likely route for NI

Northern Ireland will be assured of at least a place in the play-offs next March if Sweden beat Romania on Friday night and Austria see off North Macedonia on Saturday evening.

If O'Neill's side fail to beat the Netherlands and Germany defeat Belarus on Saturday evening, then the Germans will qualify along with the Dutch before the final set of fixtures in the group on Tuesday.

The Netherlands failed to qualify for the last two major tournaments - the 2016 European Championship in France and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

They have won their last four matches since losing to Portugal in the Nations League final in June.

The fixture will be the first competitive meeting between the sides in Belfast since October 1977, when the Dutch prevailed 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

In total, Northern Ireland have won only one of seven previous meetings with Saturday's opponents - that way back in March 1965 - but they gave the Dutch a huge scare in Rotterdam last month when they went ahead through a Josh Magennis goal, only for the hosts to secure a last-gasp 3-1 win thanks to two injury-time goals.

The Northern Ireland players will be keen to reflect the esteem in which they hold O'Neill with a positive result, while the supporters are sure to give the departing boss a rapturous send-off in what could be his last game at the helm at Windsor Park.

In contrast, Dutch manager Ronald Koeman can expect a hot reception from the home fans following his post-match comments last month in which he branded Northern Ireland's tactics "terrible" and "outrageous to watch".

NI frustrated the Dutch on that occasion with a resolute rearguard action and that Magennis opener gave them hope of a shock result - until that late salvo of goals put pay to their hopes of causing a major upset.

Davis set to break midfield caps record

NI captain Steven Davis is set to become the United Kingdom's most capped midfielder of all-time in the match as he prepares to make his 116th appearance, surpassing the total of England's David Beckham.

Rangers player Davis is a certain starter, with Paddy McNair, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas and George Saville likely to join him in midfield.

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn also has claims on a starting place, while Kyle Lafferty, Magennis and Liam Boyce will battle it out for the probable lone striker role.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell looks set to continue as first-choice goalkeeper, with Michael Smith, Jamal Lewis, Jonny Evans and Craig Cathcart the likely defenders.

The Dutch team is packed full of quality, which includes captain Virgil van Dijk, the Liverpool defender, and in-form forward Memphis Depay, who has scored six goals in this campaign and 14 in his past 22 internationals.