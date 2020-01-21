Colchester United v Bradford City
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|28
|16
|5
|7
|49
|31
|18
|53
|2
|Exeter
|27
|15
|8
|4
|38
|27
|11
|53
|3
|Crewe
|26
|14
|5
|7
|48
|32
|16
|47
|4
|Plymouth
|26
|14
|5
|7
|43
|27
|16
|47
|5
|Bradford
|27
|12
|9
|6
|35
|24
|11
|45
|6
|Northampton
|27
|13
|6
|8
|40
|30
|10
|45
|7
|Cheltenham
|27
|11
|11
|5
|41
|22
|19
|44
|8
|Colchester
|27
|11
|11
|5
|38
|25
|13
|44
|9
|Forest Green
|28
|12
|8
|8
|33
|25
|8
|44
|10
|Port Vale
|28
|10
|11
|7
|35
|33
|2
|41
|11
|Newport
|25
|9
|9
|7
|25
|22
|3
|36
|12
|Walsall
|28
|10
|6
|12
|28
|37
|-9
|36
|13
|Salford
|28
|9
|8
|11
|35
|39
|-4
|35
|14
|Scunthorpe
|28
|8
|8
|12
|37
|40
|-3
|32
|15
|Crawley
|28
|7
|11
|10
|36
|39
|-3
|32
|16
|Cambridge
|28
|8
|7
|13
|30
|37
|-7
|31
|17
|Grimsby
|26
|7
|9
|10
|25
|30
|-5
|30
|18
|Oldham
|28
|6
|11
|11
|27
|42
|-15
|29
|19
|Mansfield
|28
|6
|9
|13
|37
|45
|-8
|27
|20
|Leyton Orient
|27
|6
|9
|12
|33
|44
|-11
|27
|21
|Carlisle
|27
|6
|8
|13
|24
|44
|-20
|26
|22
|Macclesfield
|26
|6
|12
|8
|25
|29
|-4
|24
|23
|Stevenage
|28
|3
|13
|12
|19
|31
|-12
|22
|24
|Morecambe
|28
|5
|7
|16
|24
|50
|-26
|22