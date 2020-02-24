League Two
Grimsby19:45Newport
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Newport County

Grimsby are gain likely to be without defender Harry Davis, midfielder Jake Hessenthaler and forward Jordan Cook.

The Mariners lost for the first time in six games at Swindon last Saturday.

Newport could welcome back skipper Joss Labadie and left-back George Nurse after they missed last weekend's morale-boosting win over Bradford City.

But the Exiles are again expected to be missing a number of players including centre-back Mark O'Brien and right-backs Ashley Baker and Dan Leadbitter.

Tuesday 25th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon34206860372366
2Crewe34197862402264
3Exeter34189750381263
4Plymouth34188854371762
5Cheltenham331512648262257
6Colchester351413849351455
7Northampton341671149361355
8Port Vale35141384842655
9Bradford351312104237551
10Forest Green351210134140146
11Cambridge35129143844-645
12Crawley351014114746144
13Salford351111134546-144
14Walsall35128153748-1144
15Newport321110112928143
16Grimsby331011123943-441
17Scunthorpe34109154250-839
18Leyton Orient35912144554-939
19Oldham35814133954-1538
20Carlisle34812143552-1736
21Mansfield35811164654-835
22Morecambe35710183458-2431
23Macclesfield35715133242-1030
24Stevenage35313192347-2422
