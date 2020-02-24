Grimsby Town v Newport County

Grimsby are gain likely to be without defender Harry Davis, midfielder Jake Hessenthaler and forward Jordan Cook.

The Mariners lost for the first time in six games at Swindon last Saturday.

Newport could welcome back skipper Joss Labadie and left-back George Nurse after they missed last weekend's morale-boosting win over Bradford City.

But the Exiles are again expected to be missing a number of players including centre-back Mark O'Brien and right-backs Ashley Baker and Dan Leadbitter.