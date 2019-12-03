League One
Burton19:45Southend
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Southend United

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 3rd December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe19117128141440
2Ipswich17105227121535
3Peterborough1894540231731
4Rotherham1893630181230
5Coventry187922320330
6Oxford Utd1785437191829
7Fleetwood169252920929
8Blackpool187832621529
9Bristol Rovers178452322128
10Portsmouth177642618827
11Sunderland177552419526
12Shrewsbury176651619-324
13Doncaster156542417723
14Burton166552017323
15Gillingham185672121021
16Rochdale1954102133-1219
17Accrington184682428-418
18Lincoln City175391822-418
19Wimbledon1844102128-716
20Tranmere174492132-1116
21MK Dons1841131529-1413
22Southend1812151752-355
23Bolton15348936-271
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you